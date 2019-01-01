QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Minim Inc is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the Motorola brand. Its products include Zoom ZM.1, Motorola WiFi.

Minim Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Minim (MINM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Minim's (MINM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Minim (MINM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting MINM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 142.78% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Minim (MINM)?

A

The stock price for Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) is $1.2357 last updated Today at 4:07:04 PM.

Q

Does Minim (MINM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Minim.

Q

When is Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) reporting earnings?

A

Minim’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Minim (MINM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Minim.

Q

What sector and industry does Minim (MINM) operate in?

A

Minim is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.