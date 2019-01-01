|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.120
|2.130
|0.0100
|REV
|2.000B
|1.985B
|-15.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Global Payments’s space includes: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G), Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and WEX (NYSE:WEX).
The latest price target for Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 162.00 expecting GPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.26% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) is $133.5967 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Global Payments (GPN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Global Payments’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Global Payments.
Global Payments is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.