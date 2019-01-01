QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
133.2 - 137.01
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/2.6M
Div / Yield
1/0.74%
52 Wk
116.75 - 220.81
Mkt Cap
37.7B
Payout Ratio
27.05
Open
136.3
P/E
41.34
EPS
0.72
Shares
282M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:59AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 9:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 4:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 7:49AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 5:25AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 9:46AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 9:49AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1202.130 0.0100
REV2.000B1.985B-15.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Payments Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Payments (GPN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Payments's (GPN) competitors?

A

Other companies in Global Payments’s space includes: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G), Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and WEX (NYSE:WEX).

Q

What is the target price for Global Payments (GPN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 162.00 expecting GPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.26% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Payments (GPN)?

A

The stock price for Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) is $133.5967 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Payments (GPN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Global Payments (GPN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) reporting earnings?

A

Global Payments’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Global Payments (GPN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Payments.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Payments (GPN) operate in?

A

Global Payments is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.