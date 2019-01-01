QQQ
Range
8.61 - 9.38
Vol / Avg.
281.7K/558.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.72 - 60
Mkt Cap
351.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
40.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. owns a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility located in the Town of Torrey, New York. It generates electricity on-site from its vertically integrated power plant and uses the electricity to power its ASIC miners, generating bitcoin which it then exchanges for U.S. dollars. It sells capacity, energy, and ancillary services to the wholesale power grid managed by the NYISO. It generates the majority of its revenues from the USA, followed by Philippines and India.

Greenidge Generation Hldg Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greenidge Generation Hldg (GREE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ: GREE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greenidge Generation Hldg's (GREE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Greenidge Generation Hldg (GREE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ: GREE) was reported by B. Riley Securities on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 78.00 expecting GREE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 801.73% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenidge Generation Hldg (GREE)?

A

The stock price for Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ: GREE) is $8.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greenidge Generation Hldg (GREE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenidge Generation Hldg.

Q

When is Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ:GREE) reporting earnings?

A

Greenidge Generation Hldg’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Greenidge Generation Hldg (GREE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenidge Generation Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenidge Generation Hldg (GREE) operate in?

A

Greenidge Generation Hldg is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.