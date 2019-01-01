QQQ
Range
12.01 - 13.73
Vol / Avg.
351.5K/276.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.56 - 20.99
Mkt Cap
760.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.25
P/E
-
EPS
-1.13
Shares
55.5M
Outstanding
Outbrain Inc is a platform powering the open web that matches audiences with personalized content and ads, driving quality engagement. Its platform delivers ads to end-users that appear as links to articles, products, and videos on media partners' sites. It derives revenue primarily from advertisers through user engagement with the ads that it places on media partners' web pages and mobile applications. The company generates the vast majority of its revenues from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa followed by the USA and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.200

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV283.900M

see more
Outbrain Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Outbrain (OB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Outbrain (NASDAQ: OB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Outbrain's (OB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Outbrain.

Q

What is the target price for Outbrain (OB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Outbrain (NASDAQ: OB) was reported by Jefferies on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting OB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.39% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Outbrain (OB)?

A

The stock price for Outbrain (NASDAQ: OB) is $13.7 last updated Today at 8:56:30 PM.

Q

Does Outbrain (OB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2017 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2017.

Q

When is Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) reporting earnings?

A

Outbrain’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Outbrain (OB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Outbrain.

Q

What sector and industry does Outbrain (OB) operate in?

A

Outbrain is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.