|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.490
|0.480
|-0.0100
|REV
|103.020M
|100.204M
|-2.816M
You can purchase shares of Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Faro Technologies’s space includes: PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX).
The latest price target for Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) was reported by Needham on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting FARO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.06% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) is $52.53 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Faro Technologies.
Faro Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Faro Technologies.
Faro Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.