Range
52.25 - 54.3
Vol / Avg.
96.1K/87.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
48.18 - 97.88
Mkt Cap
956.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
53.9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
18.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Faro Technologies Inc is a global technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3-D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The operating segments of the company are 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4900.480 -0.0100
REV103.020M100.204M-2.816M

Faro Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Faro Technologies (FARO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Faro Technologies's (FARO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Faro Technologies (FARO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) was reported by Needham on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting FARO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.06% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Faro Technologies (FARO)?

A

The stock price for Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) is $52.53 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Faro Technologies (FARO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Faro Technologies.

Q

When is Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) reporting earnings?

A

Faro Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Faro Technologies (FARO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Faro Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Faro Technologies (FARO) operate in?

A

Faro Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.