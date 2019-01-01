QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Community Health Systems is the largest publicly owned hospital operator in the United States. The company owns or leases over 100 general acute-care hospitals located in nonurban and urban markets. The company also owns four home health agencies and provides management and consulting services to independent hospitals. The firm derives revenue through a broad range of general and specialized hospital healthcare services and outpatient services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6101.150 0.5400
REV3.170B3.233B63.000M

Community Health Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Community Health Systems (CYH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Community Health Systems's (CYH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Community Health Systems (CYH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) was reported by B of A Securities on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting CYH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.44% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Community Health Systems (CYH)?

A

The stock price for Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) is $9.9728 last updated Today at 5:34:26 PM.

Q

Does Community Health Systems (CYH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Community Health Systems.

Q

When is Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) reporting earnings?

A

Community Health Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Community Health Systems (CYH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Community Health Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Community Health Systems (CYH) operate in?

A

Community Health Systems is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.