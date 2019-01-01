Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc operates as a closed-end management investment company. The company's investment objective is to obtain long-term capital appreciation. The firm offers customized discretionary account management and fund management services to individual and institutional investors. The fund invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies, including United States-based companies, whose securities are traded principally on a stock exchange in a Caribbean Basin Country. The fund's revenue source is primarily through the dividends it receives. Its investments are geographically allocated majorly in the United States followed by Puerto Rico, Mexico and other countries.