QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.15 - 5.24
Vol / Avg.
12.6K/29.8K
Div / Yield
1.06/20.40%
52 Wk
5.06 - 6.5
Mkt Cap
30.1M
Payout Ratio
21.34
Open
5.15
P/E
1.78
Shares
5.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 10:36AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 3:26PM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 2:16PM
Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc operates as a closed-end management investment company. The company's investment objective is to obtain long-term capital appreciation. The firm offers customized discretionary account management and fund management services to individual and institutional investors. The fund invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies, including United States-based companies, whose securities are traded principally on a stock exchange in a Caribbean Basin Country. The fund's revenue source is primarily through the dividends it receives. Its investments are geographically allocated majorly in the United States followed by Puerto Rico, Mexico and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (NASDAQ: CUBA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Herzfeld Caribbean Basin's (CUBA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin.

Q

What is the target price for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (NASDAQ: CUBA) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on April 19, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.25 expecting CUBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.88% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA)?

A

The stock price for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (NASDAQ: CUBA) is $5.16 last updated Today at 3:49:09 PM.

Q

Does Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (NASDAQ:CUBA) reporting earnings?

A

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin.

Q

What sector and industry does Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) operate in?

A

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.