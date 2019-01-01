|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (NASDAQ: CUBA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin.
The latest price target for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (NASDAQ: CUBA) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on April 19, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.25 expecting CUBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.88% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (NASDAQ: CUBA) is $5.16 last updated Today at 3:49:09 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Herzfeld Caribbean Basin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin.
Herzfeld Caribbean Basin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.