QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/178.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.62 - 1.4
Mkt Cap
202.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
194.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 18, 2022, 4:42AM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 8:08AM
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd is a mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds interests in an advanced stage exploration project namely the Livengood Gold Project. It is located approximately 70 miles northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska in the Tolovana mining district within the Tintina gold belt. The project property consists of land leased from the Alaska mental health trust, a number of smaller private mineral leases, Alaska state mining claims purchased or located by the company and patented ground held by the company.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intl Tower Hill Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intl Tower Hill Mines (THM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX: THM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intl Tower Hill Mines's (THM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intl Tower Hill Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Intl Tower Hill Mines (THM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX: THM) was reported by B. Riley Securities on October 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting THM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 380.77% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intl Tower Hill Mines (THM)?

A

The stock price for Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX: THM) is $1.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intl Tower Hill Mines (THM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intl Tower Hill Mines.

Q

When is Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX:THM) reporting earnings?

A

Intl Tower Hill Mines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Intl Tower Hill Mines (THM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intl Tower Hill Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Intl Tower Hill Mines (THM) operate in?

A

Intl Tower Hill Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.