|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.110
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28
|REV
|11.830M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Luminar Technologies.
The latest price target for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting LAZR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.74% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) is $13.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Luminar Technologies.
Luminar Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Luminar Technologies.
Luminar Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.