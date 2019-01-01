QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
125.7K/6.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.52 - 31.39
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
351.9M
Outstanding
Luminar Technologies Inc is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the lidar and associated software that meets the industry's stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.110

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV11.830M

Luminar Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luminar Technologies (LAZR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Luminar Technologies's (LAZR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luminar Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Luminar Technologies (LAZR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting LAZR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.74% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Luminar Technologies (LAZR)?

A

The stock price for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) is $13.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luminar Technologies (LAZR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luminar Technologies.

Q

When is Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) reporting earnings?

A

Luminar Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Luminar Technologies (LAZR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luminar Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Luminar Technologies (LAZR) operate in?

A

Luminar Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.