Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Transact Technologies Inc develops and sells software-driven technology and printing solutions. The company's software is sold under BOHA, AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, and Printrex brand names. It also provides supplies and consumables used in the printing and scanning activities to restaurant and hospitality, banking, retail, casino and gaming, the point of sale automation, lottery, medical, mobile, oil, and gas markets. Most of the revenue is derived from the casinos and gaming industry followed by the Foodservice technology market. Its geographical segments are the United States and International, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Transact Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Transact Technologies (TACT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Transact Technologies (NASDAQ: TACT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Transact Technologies's (TACT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Transact Technologies (TACT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Transact Technologies (NASDAQ: TACT) was reported by Craig-Hallum on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting TACT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 116.45% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Transact Technologies (TACT)?

A

The stock price for Transact Technologies (NASDAQ: TACT) is $9.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Transact Technologies (TACT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 16, 2019 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2019.

Q

When is Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) reporting earnings?

A

Transact Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Transact Technologies (TACT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Transact Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Transact Technologies (TACT) operate in?

A

Transact Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.