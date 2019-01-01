Transact Technologies Inc develops and sells software-driven technology and printing solutions. The company's software is sold under BOHA, AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, and Printrex brand names. It also provides supplies and consumables used in the printing and scanning activities to restaurant and hospitality, banking, retail, casino and gaming, the point of sale automation, lottery, medical, mobile, oil, and gas markets. Most of the revenue is derived from the casinos and gaming industry followed by the Foodservice technology market. Its geographical segments are the United States and International, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.