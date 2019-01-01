QQQ
Range
16.66 - 18.88
Vol / Avg.
2.2M/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.1 - 53.36
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
263.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Freshworks Inc provides software as a service platform that enables small and medium-sized businesses to support customers through e-mail, phone, website, and social networks.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060-0.060 0.0000
REV100.310M105.480M5.170M

Freshworks Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freshworks (FRSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Freshworks's (FRSH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Freshworks (FRSH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH) was reported by JMP Securities on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting FRSH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 144.78% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Freshworks (FRSH)?

A

The stock price for Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH) is $16.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Freshworks (FRSH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freshworks.

Q

When is Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) reporting earnings?

A

Freshworks’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 10, 2022.

Q

Is Freshworks (FRSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freshworks.

Q

What sector and industry does Freshworks (FRSH) operate in?

A

Freshworks is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.