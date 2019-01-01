QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
The RealReal is the largest luxury resale platform in the U.S., generating $1.35 billion in trailing 12-month sales as of the third quarter of 2021. The firm generates revenue via consignment and first-party sales on its online marketplace, and through direct sales across its brick-and-mortar footprint. The company's assortment of pre-loved personal luxury products addresses a niche that had been previously served by inefficient upscale boutiques and local pawn shops. With a hands-on approach that actively sources inventory and authenticates every item on its platform, The RealReal is able to justify much higher take rates than peers, working out to roughly 25% of gross merchandise value (or 35% of net merchandise value, which excludes returns, cancelations, and first-party sales).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.380-0.420 -0.0400
REV134.980M145.125M10.145M

Analyst Ratings

The RealReal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The RealReal (REAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The RealReal's (REAL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for The RealReal (REAL) stock?

A

The latest price target for The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting REAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 89.63% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for The RealReal (REAL)?

A

The stock price for The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) is $7.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does The RealReal (REAL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for The RealReal.

Q

When is The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) reporting earnings?

A

The RealReal’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is The RealReal (REAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The RealReal.

Q

What sector and industry does The RealReal (REAL) operate in?

A

The RealReal is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.