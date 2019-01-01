The RealReal is the largest luxury resale platform in the U.S., generating $1.35 billion in trailing 12-month sales as of the third quarter of 2021. The firm generates revenue via consignment and first-party sales on its online marketplace, and through direct sales across its brick-and-mortar footprint. The company's assortment of pre-loved personal luxury products addresses a niche that had been previously served by inefficient upscale boutiques and local pawn shops. With a hands-on approach that actively sources inventory and authenticates every item on its platform, The RealReal is able to justify much higher take rates than peers, working out to roughly 25% of gross merchandise value (or 35% of net merchandise value, which excludes returns, cancelations, and first-party sales).