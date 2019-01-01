Cabaletta Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies, and exploring their potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment, for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor, or CAAR, T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies, or pathogenic B cells, while sparing normal B cells. Its CAAR T cell product candidate was designed based on the clinically validated and commercially approved Chimeric Antigen Receptor, or CAR, T cell technology that is marketed for the treatment of B cell cancers.