Blink Charging Co is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types. Its principal line of products and services are the Blink EV charging network (the Blink Network) and EV charging equipment (also known as electric vehicle supply equipment), and EV-related services.

Blink Charging Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blink Charging (BLNK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blink Charging's (BLNK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Blink Charging (BLNK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) was reported by Needham on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting BLNK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.55% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blink Charging (BLNK)?

A

The stock price for Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) is $22.56 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blink Charging (BLNK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blink Charging.

Q

When is Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) reporting earnings?

A

Blink Charging’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Blink Charging (BLNK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blink Charging.

Q

What sector and industry does Blink Charging (BLNK) operate in?

A

Blink Charging is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.