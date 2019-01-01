QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
14.3 - 15.1
Vol / Avg.
257K/123.7K
Div / Yield
0.9/6.08%
52 Wk
11.58 - 17.15
Mkt Cap
479.5M
Payout Ratio
26.72
Open
14.82
P/E
4.63
EPS
0.31
Shares
33.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 5:07PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 4:43PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 4:48PM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 7:50AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Gladstone Investment Corp is a business development company. The company's investment objective is to invest in achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that will provide stable earnings and cash flow, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities. The company's investment sectors include Business service/distribution, Consumer products, and manufacturing. Its portfolio consists of following industries Conglomerate Services, Home and Office Furnishings, Housewares, Durable Consumer Products, Leisure, Motion Pictures, Entertainment, Conglomerate Manufacturing, Chemicals, Telecommunications, Aerospace and Defense, and others. Its investment activities are carried across the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2300.260 0.0300
REV18.850M16.742M-2.108M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gladstone Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gladstone Investment (GAIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gladstone Investment's (GAIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gladstone Investment (GAIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) was reported by Oppenheimer on April 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GAIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gladstone Investment (GAIN)?

A

The stock price for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) is $14.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gladstone Investment (GAIN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Gladstone Investment (GAIN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.

Q

When is Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) reporting earnings?

A

Gladstone Investment’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Gladstone Investment (GAIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gladstone Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Gladstone Investment (GAIN) operate in?

A

Gladstone Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.