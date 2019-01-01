|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.230
|0.260
|0.0300
|REV
|18.850M
|16.742M
|-2.108M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Gladstone Investment’s space includes: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN), Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU), Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN), Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL).
The latest price target for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) was reported by Oppenheimer on April 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GAIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) is $14.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Gladstone Investment (GAIN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.
Gladstone Investment’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Gladstone Investment.
Gladstone Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.