Gladstone Investment Corp is a business development company. The company's investment objective is to invest in achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that will provide stable earnings and cash flow, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities. The company's investment sectors include Business service/distribution, Consumer products, and manufacturing. Its portfolio consists of following industries Conglomerate Services, Home and Office Furnishings, Housewares, Durable Consumer Products, Leisure, Motion Pictures, Entertainment, Conglomerate Manufacturing, Chemicals, Telecommunications, Aerospace and Defense, and others. Its investment activities are carried across the United States.