First Foundation Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in providing personalized financial services to high net-worth individuals and their families. The company focuses on segments namely Banking and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. It also offers loans to individuals and entities that own and operate multifamily residential and commercial real estate properties as well as business banking products and services to small to moderate-sized businesses, professional firms and consumer banking products and services to individuals.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4000.530 0.1300
REV74.350M75.788M1.438M

First Foundation Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Foundation (FFWM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are First Foundation's (FFWM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Foundation (FFWM) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting FFWM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.93% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Foundation (FFWM)?

A

The stock price for First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) is $25.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Foundation (FFWM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) reporting earnings?

A

First Foundation’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is First Foundation (FFWM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Foundation.

Q

What sector and industry does First Foundation (FFWM) operate in?

A

First Foundation is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.