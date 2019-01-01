|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Federal Agricultural (NYSE: AGM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Federal Agricultural’s space includes: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG), WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD).
The latest price target for Federal Agricultural (NYSE: AGM) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on May 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting AGM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.47% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Federal Agricultural (NYSE: AGM) is $122.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Federal Agricultural’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Federal Agricultural.
Federal Agricultural is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.