Range
122.32 - 125.59
Vol / Avg.
27.3K/27.6K
Div / Yield
3.52/2.82%
52 Wk
81.78 - 137.01
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
34.75
Open
124.08
P/E
12.61
EPS
2.26
Shares
10.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp provides agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans in the secondary market in the U.S. Its operations consist of four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The company purchases eligible mortgage loans secured by first liens on agricultural real estate and rural housing under the Farm & Ranch line of business. Its subsidiary purchases the portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the USDA.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV61.650M

Analyst Ratings

see more
Federal Agricultural Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Federal Agricultural (AGM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Federal Agricultural (NYSE: AGM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Federal Agricultural's (AGM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Federal Agricultural (AGM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Federal Agricultural (NYSE: AGM) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on May 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting AGM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.47% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Federal Agricultural (AGM)?

A

The stock price for Federal Agricultural (NYSE: AGM) is $122.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Federal Agricultural (AGM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) reporting earnings?

A

Federal Agricultural’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Federal Agricultural (AGM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Federal Agricultural.

Q

What sector and industry does Federal Agricultural (AGM) operate in?

A

Federal Agricultural is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.