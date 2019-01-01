QQQ
Range
31.16 - 32.72
Vol / Avg.
116.9K/313.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
30.12 - 58.35
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
32.55
P/E
23.72
EPS
1.25
Shares
58.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Xencor Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It focuses on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company uses its XmAb technology platform to create antibody product candidates such as XmAb5871 and XmAb7195. It also has a few pre-clinical stage candidates in its portfolio such as XmAb14045 and XmAb13676. Xencor earns its revenue from research and development collaborations and licenses of its internally developed drug candidates.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.1001.210 1.3100
REV71.220M154.016M82.796M

Xencor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xencor (XNCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xencor's (XNCR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Xencor (XNCR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting XNCR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 75.66% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Xencor (XNCR)?

A

The stock price for Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) is $31.31 last updated Today at 6:00:58 PM.

Q

Does Xencor (XNCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xencor.

Q

When is Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) reporting earnings?

A

Xencor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Xencor (XNCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xencor.

Q

What sector and industry does Xencor (XNCR) operate in?

A

Xencor is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.