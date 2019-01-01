Xencor Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It focuses on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company uses its XmAb technology platform to create antibody product candidates such as XmAb5871 and XmAb7195. It also has a few pre-clinical stage candidates in its portfolio such as XmAb14045 and XmAb13676. Xencor earns its revenue from research and development collaborations and licenses of its internally developed drug candidates.