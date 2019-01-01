|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.070
|2.170
|0.1000
|REV
|407.100M
|408.628M
|1.528M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ziff Davis’s space includes: ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO).
The latest price target for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) was reported by Wedbush on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting ZD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.15% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is $100.57 last updated Today at 6:43:18 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Ziff Davis.
Ziff Davis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ziff Davis.
Ziff Davis is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.