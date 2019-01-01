QQQ
Range
97.28 - 100.68
Vol / Avg.
250.1K/406K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
93.68 - 135
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
97.28
P/E
9.35
EPS
0.91
Shares
47.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Ziff Davis Inc is a focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. Its brands include Mashable, Ookla, Offers.com, IGN and Strong VPN among others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0702.170 0.1000
REV407.100M408.628M1.528M

Analyst Ratings

Ziff Davis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ziff Davis (ZD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ziff Davis's (ZD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ziff Davis (ZD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) was reported by Wedbush on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting ZD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.15% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ziff Davis (ZD)?

A

The stock price for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is $100.57 last updated Today at 6:43:18 PM.

Q

Does Ziff Davis (ZD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ziff Davis.

Q

When is Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) reporting earnings?

A

Ziff Davis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Ziff Davis (ZD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ziff Davis.

Q

What sector and industry does Ziff Davis (ZD) operate in?

A

Ziff Davis is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.