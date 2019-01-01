QQQ
Range
2.26 - 2.43
Vol / Avg.
131.8K/103.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.28 - 2.48
Mkt Cap
20.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
8.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
LogicMark Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and IoT technologies to create a connected care platform. Its devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. The company incorporates two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and provides this life-saving technology at a price point that everyday consumers can afford.

LogicMark Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LogicMark (LGMK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LogicMark (NASDAQ: LGMK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are LogicMark's (LGMK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LogicMark (LGMK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LogicMark

Q

Current Stock Price for LogicMark (LGMK)?

A

The stock price for LogicMark (NASDAQ: LGMK) is $2.3 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does LogicMark (LGMK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LogicMark.

Q

When is LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) reporting earnings?

A

LogicMark does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LogicMark (LGMK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LogicMark.

Q

What sector and industry does LogicMark (LGMK) operate in?

A

LogicMark is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.