QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6M
Div / Yield
2.48/8.01%
52 Wk
28.24 - 34.04
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
89.53
Open
-
P/E
11.17
EPS
0.77
Shares
168.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 11:59AM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 6:20AM
Benzinga - Apr 13, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 8:54AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate finance company primarily involved in the origination and purchase of senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The vast majority of the company's asset portfolio is comprised of floating rate loans secured by priority mortgages. These mortgages are mainly derived from office, hotel, and manufactured housing properties. A significant percentage of the collateralized real estate properties are located in New York, California, and the United Kingdom. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is managed by a subsidiary of The Blackstone Group and benefits from the market data provided by its parent company. Nearly all of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's revenue is generated in the form of interest income.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6200.780 0.1600
REV125.770M173.940M48.170M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackstone Mortgage Trust's (BXMT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) was reported by JP Morgan on April 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting BXMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)?

A

The stock price for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) is $30.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) reporting earnings?

A

Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) operate in?

A

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.