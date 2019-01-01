|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.620
|0.780
|0.1600
|REV
|125.770M
|173.940M
|48.170M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) was reported by JP Morgan on April 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting BXMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) is $30.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Blackstone Mortgage Trust.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.