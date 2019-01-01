Thryv Holdings Inc provides software as service (SaaS) management tools and digital and print marketing tools to small and mid-sized businesses. The company operates in two reportable segments which include SaaS and Marketing Services and revenue is generated from both. Marketing Services revenue includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, Search Engine Marketing, and other digital media solutions including display advertising, SEO tools, and stand-alone websites. The SaaS segment revenue consists of the Thryv platform and Thryv Leads as well as other add-ons.