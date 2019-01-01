QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/232.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.88 - 42.99
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.04
EPS
1.05
Shares
34M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 11:50AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 5:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 12:50PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:44AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 1:14PM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 6:23AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 9:47AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 6:21AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Thryv Holdings Inc provides software as service (SaaS) management tools and digital and print marketing tools to small and mid-sized businesses. The company operates in two reportable segments which include SaaS and Marketing Services and revenue is generated from both. Marketing Services revenue includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, Search Engine Marketing, and other digital media solutions including display advertising, SEO tools, and stand-alone websites. The SaaS segment revenue consists of the Thryv platform and Thryv Leads as well as other add-ons.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Thryv Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thryv Holdings (THRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ: THRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thryv Holdings's (THRY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Thryv Holdings (THRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ: THRY) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting THRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.39% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Thryv Holdings (THRY)?

A

The stock price for Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ: THRY) is $29.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thryv Holdings (THRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thryv Holdings.

Q

When is Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) reporting earnings?

A

Thryv Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Thryv Holdings (THRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thryv Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Thryv Holdings (THRY) operate in?

A

Thryv Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.