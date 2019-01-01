|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ: THRY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Thryv Holdings’s space includes: Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR), Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI).
The latest price target for Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ: THRY) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting THRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.39% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ: THRY) is $29.87 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Thryv Holdings.
Thryv Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Thryv Holdings.
Thryv Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.