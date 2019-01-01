QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.65 - 6.93
Vol / Avg.
19K/143.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.77 - 10.69
Mkt Cap
99.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.67
P/E
1.51
EPS
0.19
Shares
14.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 11:22AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 9:39AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
CompoSecure Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing premium financial cards. Its products include Metal Cards and Arculus, a digital security platform.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CompoSecure Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CompoSecure (CMPO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ: CMPO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CompoSecure's (CMPO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CompoSecure (CMPO) stock?

A

The latest price target for CompoSecure (NASDAQ: CMPO) was reported by Needham on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting CMPO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 110.53% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CompoSecure (CMPO)?

A

The stock price for CompoSecure (NASDAQ: CMPO) is $6.65 last updated Today at 3:09:27 PM.

Q

Does CompoSecure (CMPO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CompoSecure.

Q

When is CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) reporting earnings?

A

CompoSecure’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is CompoSecure (CMPO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CompoSecure.

Q

What sector and industry does CompoSecure (CMPO) operate in?

A

CompoSecure is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.