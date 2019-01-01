QQQ
Range
8.47 - 11.01
Vol / Avg.
32.4M/13.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.14 - 32.25
Mkt Cap
6.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
617.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Opendoor Technologies Inc is a digital platform for residential real estate. This platform enables customers to buy and sell houses online. It generates revenue through home sales, along with other revenue from real estate services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.180
REV3.170B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Opendoor Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Opendoor Technologies's (OPEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting OPEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.40% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)?

A

The stock price for Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) is $10.98 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Opendoor Technologies.

Q

When is Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) reporting earnings?

A

Opendoor Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Opendoor Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) operate in?

A

Opendoor Technologies is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.