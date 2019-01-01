QQQ
Range
56.09 - 65.81
Vol / Avg.
555.7K/419.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
55.78 - 132.94
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
56.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.56
Shares
56.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Q2 Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based virtual banking solutions for regional financial institutions to deliver mobile banking services to retail and commercial end-users who wish to bank anywhere and anytime. Its solutions operate on an integrated tablet-first platform which provides financial institutions a comprehensive view of account holder activity, and meets the regulatory and security requirements applicable to the industry. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings, typically for five years. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0500.100 0.0500
REV132.150M131.891M-259.000K

Analyst Ratings

Q2 Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Q2 Holdings (QTWO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Q2 Holdings's (QTWO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Q2 Holdings (QTWO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) was reported by RBC Capital on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting QTWO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.32% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Q2 Holdings (QTWO)?

A

The stock price for Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) is $65.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Q2 Holdings (QTWO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Q2 Holdings.

Q

When is Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) reporting earnings?

A

Q2 Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Q2 Holdings (QTWO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Q2 Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Q2 Holdings (QTWO) operate in?

A

Q2 Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.