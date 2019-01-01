Q2 Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based virtual banking solutions for regional financial institutions to deliver mobile banking services to retail and commercial end-users who wish to bank anywhere and anytime. Its solutions operate on an integrated tablet-first platform which provides financial institutions a comprehensive view of account holder activity, and meets the regulatory and security requirements applicable to the industry. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings, typically for five years. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.