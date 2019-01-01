|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.050
|0.100
|0.0500
|REV
|132.150M
|131.891M
|-259.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Q2 Holdings’s space includes: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV), BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV).
The latest price target for Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) was reported by RBC Capital on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting QTWO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.32% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) is $65.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Q2 Holdings.
Q2 Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Q2 Holdings.
Q2 Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.