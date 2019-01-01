|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Core Scientific’s space includes: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET).
The latest price target for Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting CORZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.33% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) is $7.84 last updated Today at 3:55:32 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Core Scientific.
Core Scientific’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Core Scientific.
Core Scientific is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.