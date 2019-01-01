QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services.

Core Scientific Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Core Scientific (CORZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Core Scientific's (CORZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Core Scientific (CORZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting CORZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.33% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Core Scientific (CORZ)?

A

The stock price for Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) is $7.84 last updated Today at 3:55:32 PM.

Q

Does Core Scientific (CORZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Core Scientific.

Q

When is Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) reporting earnings?

A

Core Scientific’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Core Scientific (CORZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Core Scientific.

Q

What sector and industry does Core Scientific (CORZ) operate in?

A

Core Scientific is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.