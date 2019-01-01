QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
18 - 18.9
Vol / Avg.
149.6K/131.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.04 - 50.78
Mkt Cap
590.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18
P/E
-
EPS
-0.98
Shares
31.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 12:07PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 3:50PM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 8:03AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal, or GI, diseases. Its product comprises vonoprazan, an oral small molecule potassium competitive acid blocker medicine that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. Vonoprazan shows rapid, potent, and durable anti-secretory effects and has demonstrated clinical benefits in the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease, and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Phathom Pharmaceuticals's (PHAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAT) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting PHAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 157.37% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)?

A

The stock price for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAT) is $18.65 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) reporting earnings?

A

Phathom Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) operate in?

A

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.