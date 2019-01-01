Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal, or GI, diseases. Its product comprises vonoprazan, an oral small molecule potassium competitive acid blocker medicine that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. Vonoprazan shows rapid, potent, and durable anti-secretory effects and has demonstrated clinical benefits in the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease, and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection.