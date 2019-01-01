|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.260
|0.180
|-0.0800
|REV
|138.010M
|134.735M
|-3.275M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vera Bradley’s space includes: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN), PVH (NYSE:PVH), Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA).
The latest price target for Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting VRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.66% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) is $7.82 last updated Today at 3:51:43 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vera Bradley.
Vera Bradley’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vera Bradley.
Vera Bradley is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.