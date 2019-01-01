Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. Most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its product, and the company distributes the product through its distribution center in Indiana.