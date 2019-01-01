|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.100
|1.550
|0.4500
|REV
|1.270B
|1.633B
|363.000M
You can purchase shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Logitech International.
The latest price target for Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting LOGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.07% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) is $72.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2021.
Logitech International’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Logitech International.
Logitech International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.