Logitech International SA is a Switzerland-based provider of personal computer and mobile accessories for navigation, video communication, and collaboration, smart home, and other applications. Its product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, charging stands, tablet cases, car mounts for mobile devices, remotes, home cameras, home switches, controllers, bluetooth speakers, surround sound, webcams, and conference cameras. It operates in a single segment namely, Peripherals. The firm generates revenue from the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), and the Asia Pacific region.