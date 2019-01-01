QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
2.9K/905.3K
Div / Yield
0.95/1.31%
52 Wk
71.11 - 140.17
Mkt Cap
12.1B
Payout Ratio
21.08
Open
-
P/E
16.33
EPS
1.26
Shares
166.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 10:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 5:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 6:06PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Logitech International SA is a Switzerland-based provider of personal computer and mobile accessories for navigation, video communication, and collaboration, smart home, and other applications. Its product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, charging stands, tablet cases, car mounts for mobile devices, remotes, home cameras, home switches, controllers, bluetooth speakers, surround sound, webcams, and conference cameras. It operates in a single segment namely, Peripherals. The firm generates revenue from the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), and the Asia Pacific region.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1001.550 0.4500
REV1.270B1.633B363.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Logitech International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Logitech International (LOGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Logitech International's (LOGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Logitech International.

Q

What is the target price for Logitech International (LOGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting LOGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.07% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Logitech International (LOGI)?

A

The stock price for Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) is $72.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Logitech International (LOGI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2021.

Q

When is Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) reporting earnings?

A

Logitech International’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Logitech International (LOGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Logitech International.

Q

What sector and industry does Logitech International (LOGI) operate in?

A

Logitech International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.