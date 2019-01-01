G. Willi-Food International Ltd is a company engaged in the development, import, export, marketing and distribution of a wide variety of food products worldwide. Its business segment includesimport, export, marketing and distribution of food products and non-banking creditThe principal products in the import segment product line include Canned Vegetables and Pickles, Canned Fish, Canned Fruit, Edible Oils, Dairy and Dairy Substitute Products, Dried Fruit, Nuts and Beans, and Other Products. Its brands include Willi-Food, Euro European Dairies, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, The Chef Dish, Art Coffe, Mr Chang, Muchi, Euro Butter, Euro Spread, Euro Cheese, Euro Cream, Euro Dessert, Euro Veg, Ha-Bulgaria, Gelato, and Emma.