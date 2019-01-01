QQQ
G. Willi-Food International Ltd is a company engaged in the development, import, export, marketing and distribution of a wide variety of food products worldwide. Its business segment includesimport, export, marketing and distribution of food products and non-banking creditThe principal products in the import segment product line include Canned Vegetables and Pickles, Canned Fish, Canned Fruit, Edible Oils, Dairy and Dairy Substitute Products, Dried Fruit, Nuts and Beans, and Other Products. Its brands include Willi-Food, Euro European Dairies, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, The Chef Dish, Art Coffe, Mr Chang, Muchi, Euro Butter, Euro Spread, Euro Cheese, Euro Cream, Euro Dessert, Euro Veg, Ha-Bulgaria, Gelato, and Emma.

G. Willi-Food Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy G. Willi-Food Intl (WILC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ: WILC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are G. Willi-Food Intl's (WILC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for G. Willi-Food Intl.

Q

What is the target price for G. Willi-Food Intl (WILC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for G. Willi-Food Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for G. Willi-Food Intl (WILC)?

A

The stock price for G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ: WILC) is $18.88 last updated Today at 2:38:45 PM.

Q

Does G. Willi-Food Intl (WILC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 9, 2021.

Q

When is G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ:WILC) reporting earnings?

A

G. Willi-Food Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is G. Willi-Food Intl (WILC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for G. Willi-Food Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does G. Willi-Food Intl (WILC) operate in?

A

G. Willi-Food Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.