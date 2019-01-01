QQQ
Range
13.86 - 15.12
Vol / Avg.
658.3K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.7 - 38.66
Mkt Cap
904.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.99
P/E
10.93
EPS
1.36
Shares
65M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
1-800-Flowers.com Inc is a provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The company's e-commerce business platform features all brands, including 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari's Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, Stock Yards, and Simply Chocolate. Through the Celebrations Passport loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across its portfolio of brands, the firm strives to deepen relationships with customers. The company also operates BloomNet, an international floral and gift industry service provider; Napco, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal decor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7901.340 -0.4500
REV976.630M943.044M-33.586M

1-800-Flowers.com Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 1-800-Flowers.com's (FLWS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) stock?

A

The latest price target for 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) was reported by DA Davidson on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.50 expecting FLWS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.38% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS)?

A

The stock price for 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) is $13.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1-800-Flowers.com.

Q

When is 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) reporting earnings?

A

1-800-Flowers.com’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 1-800-Flowers.com.

Q

What sector and industry does 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) operate in?

A

1-800-Flowers.com is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.