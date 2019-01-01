1-800-Flowers.com Inc is a provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The company's e-commerce business platform features all brands, including 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari's Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, Stock Yards, and Simply Chocolate. Through the Celebrations Passport loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across its portfolio of brands, the firm strives to deepen relationships with customers. The company also operates BloomNet, an international floral and gift industry service provider; Napco, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal decor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC.