13.64 - 13.73
11.6K/14.3K
0.56/4.08%
13.6 - 17.41
130.6M
47.08
13.68
11.4
0
9.5M
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc is a closed-end diversified investment company. The fund seeks a high level of current income, consistent with prudent investment risk, through investment in a diversified portfolio of debt securities. Its portfolio is invested in debt securities, government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, cash or cash equivalents; other debt securities, convertible bonds, convertible preferred and preferred stock.

Western Asset Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset Investment (PAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset Investment (NYSE: PAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Asset Investment's (PAI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset Investment (PAI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset Investment (PAI)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset Investment (NYSE: PAI) is $13.73 last updated Today at 8:59:17 PM.

Q

Does Western Asset Investment (PAI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is Western Asset Investment (NYSE:PAI) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset Investment (PAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset Investment (PAI) operate in?

A

Western Asset Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.