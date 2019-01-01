QQQ
Range
13.97 - 14.44
Vol / Avg.
20.6K/37.5K
Div / Yield
1.26/8.93%
52 Wk
14.02 - 16.29
Mkt Cap
160.1M
Payout Ratio
57.98
Open
14.17
P/E
5.93
Shares
11.3M
Outstanding
Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment company. The fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a diverse portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Western Asset Mortgage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset Mortgage (DMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: DMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Asset Mortgage's (DMO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset Mortgage.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset Mortgage (DMO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset Mortgage

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset Mortgage (DMO)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: DMO) is $14.1364 last updated Today at 6:13:02 PM.

Q

Does Western Asset Mortgage (DMO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Western Asset Mortgage (DMO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-20.

Q

When is Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:DMO) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset Mortgage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset Mortgage (DMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset Mortgage.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset Mortgage (DMO) operate in?

A

Western Asset Mortgage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.