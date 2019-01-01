QQQ
Range
76.4 - 80.08
Vol / Avg.
66.6K/38.2K
Div / Yield
1/1.29%
52 Wk
77.17 - 117.87
Mkt Cap
563.8M
Payout Ratio
19.38
Open
77.38
P/E
15
EPS
0.58
Shares
7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
National Presto Industries Inc has an eclectic product portfolio consisting of household appliances, ammunition, and diapers. The company operates in three segments viz Defense, Housewares/Small Appliance, and Safety. Majority of the revenue is earned from defense segment which is engaged in manufacturing 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, medium caliber cartridge cases; performs Load, Assemble and Pack (LAP) operations on ordnance-related products for the U.S. Government and prime contractor. While Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances; and the safety segment provides safety technology empowering organizations and individuals to protect what is more important.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

National Presto Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Presto Indus (NPK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Presto Indus (NYSE: NPK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Presto Indus's (NPK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for National Presto Indus (NPK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Presto Indus

Q

Current Stock Price for National Presto Indus (NPK)?

A

The stock price for National Presto Indus (NYSE: NPK) is $80.08 last updated Today at 7:42:18 PM.

Q

Does National Presto Indus (NPK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $5.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2017 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2017.

Q

When is National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK) reporting earnings?

A

National Presto Indus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is National Presto Indus (NPK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Presto Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does National Presto Indus (NPK) operate in?

A

National Presto Indus is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.