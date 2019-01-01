National Presto Industries Inc has an eclectic product portfolio consisting of household appliances, ammunition, and diapers. The company operates in three segments viz Defense, Housewares/Small Appliance, and Safety. Majority of the revenue is earned from defense segment which is engaged in manufacturing 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, medium caliber cartridge cases; performs Load, Assemble and Pack (LAP) operations on ordnance-related products for the U.S. Government and prime contractor. While Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances; and the safety segment provides safety technology empowering organizations and individuals to protect what is more important.