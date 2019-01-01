QQQ
Range
3.15 - 3.19
Vol / Avg.
2.3K/9.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.13 - 7.77
Mkt Cap
53.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.19
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
17M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 2:16PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Cosmos Holdings Inc is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and medicines across the European Union member states. It offers over-the-counter drugs and branded and generic medicines. The company's focus will be on Branded Pharmaceuticals, Over-the-Counter medicines, and Generic Pharmaceuticals. It provides its products to wholesale drug distributors, and wholesalers and retail healthcare providers.

Cosmos Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cosmos Holdings (COSM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cosmos Holdings (OTCQX: COSM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cosmos Holdings's (COSM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cosmos Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Cosmos Holdings (COSM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cosmos Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Cosmos Holdings (COSM)?

A

The stock price for Cosmos Holdings (OTCQX: COSM) is $3.15 last updated Today at 3:10:17 PM.

Q

Does Cosmos Holdings (COSM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cosmos Holdings.

Q

When is Cosmos Holdings (OTCQX:COSM) reporting earnings?

A

Cosmos Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cosmos Holdings (COSM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cosmos Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Cosmos Holdings (COSM) operate in?

A

Cosmos Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.