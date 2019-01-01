QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is one of the leading providers of business decisioning data and analytics. The company provides commercial credit decisioning, which helps businesses to make informed decisions when considering extending business loans and trade credit. Also, the company offers solutions to firms looking to analyze supplier relationships and more effectively collect outstanding receivables. Its operating segment includes North America and International. The company generates maximum revenue from the North American region. Other services provided by the company include digital marketing, sales acceleration, and risk management among others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3000.330 0.0300
REV587.140M598.300M11.160M

Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (DNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE: DNB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs's (DNB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (DNB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE: DNB) was reported by Barclays on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DNB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (DNB)?

A

The stock price for Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE: DNB) is $17.88 last updated Today at 7:19:19 PM.

Q

Does Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (DNB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 7, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 21, 2018.

Q

When is Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) reporting earnings?

A

Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (DNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (DNB) operate in?

A

Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.