Range
45.18 - 50.36
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
43.09 - 104.11
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
48.99
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
56.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The Shift4 Model is built to serve a range of merchants from small-to-medium-sized businesses to large and complex enterprises across numerous verticals, including lodging, leisure, and food and beverage.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shift4 Payments Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Shift4 Payments (FOUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shift4 Payments's (FOUR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Shift4 Payments (FOUR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) was reported by SMBC Nikko on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting FOUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.66% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shift4 Payments (FOUR)?

A

The stock price for Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is $45.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shift4 Payments (FOUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shift4 Payments.

Q

When is Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) reporting earnings?

A

Shift4 Payments’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Shift4 Payments (FOUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shift4 Payments.

Q

What sector and industry does Shift4 Payments (FOUR) operate in?

A

Shift4 Payments is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.