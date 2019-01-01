|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Shift4 Payments’s space includes: Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), TDCX (NYSE:TDCX), CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS), Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) and Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY).
The latest price target for Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) was reported by SMBC Nikko on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting FOUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.66% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is $45.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Shift4 Payments.
Shift4 Payments’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Shift4 Payments.
Shift4 Payments is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.