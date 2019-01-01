|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.030
|0.000
|-0.0300
|REV
|394.860M
|407.668M
|12.808M
You can purchase shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Taboola.com’s space includes: ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO).
The latest price target for Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) was reported by Susquehanna on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting TBLA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.37% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) is $6.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Taboola.com.
Taboola.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Taboola.com.
Taboola.com is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.