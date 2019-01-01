QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/844.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.34 - 11.44
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.39
Shares
210.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 4:50PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:04PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:59PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:57PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 11:49AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 11:33AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 11:33AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 11:55AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 10:19AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Taboola.com Ltd powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices, and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0300.000 -0.0300
REV394.860M407.668M12.808M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Taboola.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taboola.com (TBLA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Taboola.com's (TBLA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Taboola.com (TBLA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) was reported by Susquehanna on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting TBLA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.37% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Taboola.com (TBLA)?

A

The stock price for Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) is $6.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taboola.com (TBLA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Taboola.com.

Q

When is Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) reporting earnings?

A

Taboola.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Taboola.com (TBLA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taboola.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Taboola.com (TBLA) operate in?

A

Taboola.com is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.