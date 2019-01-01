QQQ
Range
16.25 - 17.11
Vol / Avg.
440.9K/518.7K
Div / Yield
0.2/1.23%
52 Wk
15.72 - 25.03
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
11.11
Open
16.25
P/E
9.01
EPS
-0.43
Shares
104.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Xperi Holding Corp is a provider of semiconductor packaging and interconnects solutions and intellectual property products to original equipment manufacturers. The company has two reportable segments: Product Licensing segment and the Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Product Licensing segment. The company has a presence in Korea, Japan, U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Taiwan and other countries of which it generates maximum revenue from Korea.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.300 -0.0300
REV216.800M214.449M-2.351M

Analyst Ratings

Xperi Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xperi Holding (XPER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xperi Holding (NASDAQ: XPER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xperi Holding's (XPER) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Xperi Holding (XPER) stock?

A

The latest price target for Xperi Holding (NASDAQ: XPER) was reported by BWS Financial on January 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting XPER to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Xperi Holding (XPER)?

A

The stock price for Xperi Holding (NASDAQ: XPER) is $17.05 last updated Today at 6:04:48 PM.

Q

Does Xperi Holding (XPER) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 26, 2021.

Q

When is Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) reporting earnings?

A

Xperi Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Xperi Holding (XPER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xperi Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Xperi Holding (XPER) operate in?

A

Xperi Holding is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.