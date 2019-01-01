QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.2 - 9.91
Vol / Avg.
4M/3.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.55 - 21.34
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.32
P/E
-
EPS
-0.39
Shares
450.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 7 hours ago
Benzinga - 14 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 10:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 2:43PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 1:44PM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 1:25PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 12:25PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 10:41AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 1:11PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered more than 100 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.050

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV24.170M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rocket Lab USA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rocket Lab USA's (RKLB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) was reported by Roth Capital on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting RKLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 102.22% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)?

A

The stock price for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) is $9.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rocket Lab USA.

Q

When is Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) reporting earnings?

A

Rocket Lab USA’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rocket Lab USA.

Q

What sector and industry does Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) operate in?

A

Rocket Lab USA is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.