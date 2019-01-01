QQQ
Range
3.48 - 3.54
Vol / Avg.
94.9K/125.7K
Div / Yield
0.26/7.50%
52 Wk
3.5 - 4.47
Mkt Cap
180.2M
Payout Ratio
466.67
Open
3.5
P/E
58.67
EPS
0
Shares
51.2M
Outstanding
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed-end fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income and relative stability of net asset value. The fund pursues its goal by investing in U.S. high-grade, high-yield, and international fixed-income securities with limited maturities. The fund's portfolio includes the United States Government and agency mortgage obligations; mortgage-backed securities; corporate bonds and notes, and foreign government and agency bonds and notes.

Putnam Master Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Putnam Master (PIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Putnam Master (NYSE: PIM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Putnam Master's (PIM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Putnam Master.

Q

What is the target price for Putnam Master (PIM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Putnam Master

Q

Current Stock Price for Putnam Master (PIM)?

A

The stock price for Putnam Master (NYSE: PIM) is $3.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Putnam Master (PIM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Putnam Master (PIM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.

Q

When is Putnam Master (NYSE:PIM) reporting earnings?

A

Putnam Master does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Putnam Master (PIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Putnam Master.

Q

What sector and industry does Putnam Master (PIM) operate in?

A

Putnam Master is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.