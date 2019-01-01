QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/507.3K
Div / Yield
1.25/7.40%
52 Wk
16.75 - 22.77
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
18.1
Open
-
P/E
14.67
Shares
112.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.

BlackRock Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock Capital (BCAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock Capital (NYSE: BCAT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BlackRock Capital's (BCAT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlackRock Capital.

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock Capital (BCAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlackRock Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock Capital (BCAT)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock Capital (NYSE: BCAT) is $16.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlackRock Capital (BCAT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is BlackRock Capital (NYSE:BCAT) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlackRock Capital (BCAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock Capital (BCAT) operate in?

A

BlackRock Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.