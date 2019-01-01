QQQ
Range
5.62 - 5.85
Vol / Avg.
733.4K/578.8K
Div / Yield
0.36/6.35%
52 Wk
4.19 - 6.65
Mkt Cap
588.1M
Payout Ratio
41.38
Open
5.71
P/E
6.52
EPS
0.04
Shares
104M
Outstanding
Franklin Street Properties Corp is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on commercial real estate investments primarily in office markets. The company's operations include rental income from real estate leasing, interest income from secured loans made on office properties, property dispositions and fee income from asset/property management and development. Franklin Street markets Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. It owns a portfolio of real estate consisting of approximately 32 properties.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.100
REV44.240M43.372M-868.000K

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Street Props Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Franklin Street Props (FSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Franklin Street Props (AMEX: FSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Franklin Street Props's (FSP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Franklin Street Props.

Q

What is the target price for Franklin Street Props (FSP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Franklin Street Props (AMEX: FSP) was reported by Baird on May 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting FSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.78% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Franklin Street Props (FSP)?

A

The stock price for Franklin Street Props (AMEX: FSP) is $5.655 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Franklin Street Props (FSP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.

Q

When is Franklin Street Props (AMEX:FSP) reporting earnings?

A

Franklin Street Props’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Franklin Street Props (FSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Franklin Street Props.

Q

What sector and industry does Franklin Street Props (FSP) operate in?

A

Franklin Street Props is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.