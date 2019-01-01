|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.770
|REV
|36.045M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ: MVBF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MVB Financial’s space includes: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK), South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI), MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE).
The latest price target for MVB Financial (NASDAQ: MVBF) was reported by Piper Sandler on March 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting MVBF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.66% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MVB Financial (NASDAQ: MVBF) is $38.64 last updated Today at 5:09:26 PM.
The next MVB Financial (MVBF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
MVB Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MVB Financial.
MVB Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.