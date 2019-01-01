QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
38.39 - 39.5
Vol / Avg.
7.1K/24.5K
Div / Yield
0.68/1.72%
52 Wk
29.16 - 45.94
Mkt Cap
467M
Payout Ratio
16.45
Open
38.69
P/E
12.74
EPS
1
Shares
12.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2021, 8:55AM
Benzinga - Mar 12, 2021, 7:19AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
MVB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The Bank offers its customers various products, such as checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, money market and savings accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial, installment, commercial real estate and residential real estate mortgage loans, debit cards, and safe deposit rental facilities. MVB has three reportable segments: CoRe banking; Mortgage banking; and Financial holding company. It generates majority of its revenues from its CoRe banking segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.770
REV36.045M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MVB Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MVB Financial (MVBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ: MVBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MVB Financial's (MVBF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MVB Financial (MVBF) stock?

A

The latest price target for MVB Financial (NASDAQ: MVBF) was reported by Piper Sandler on March 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting MVBF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.66% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MVB Financial (MVBF)?

A

The stock price for MVB Financial (NASDAQ: MVBF) is $38.64 last updated Today at 5:09:26 PM.

Q

Does MVB Financial (MVBF) pay a dividend?

A

The next MVB Financial (MVBF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) reporting earnings?

A

MVB Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is MVB Financial (MVBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MVB Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does MVB Financial (MVBF) operate in?

A

MVB Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.