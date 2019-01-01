MVB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The Bank offers its customers various products, such as checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, money market and savings accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial, installment, commercial real estate and residential real estate mortgage loans, debit cards, and safe deposit rental facilities. MVB has three reportable segments: CoRe banking; Mortgage banking; and Financial holding company. It generates majority of its revenues from its CoRe banking segment.