Sapiens International Corp NV is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with an emerging focus on the financial services sector. The company offers software, solutions and professional services for property & casualty (P&C); reinsurance; life, pension & annuity (L&A); workers' compensation (WC); medical professional liability (MPL); financial & compliance (F&C); and decision modelling for both insurance and financial markets. The group also provides services for project delivery and implementation services, for its Software Solutions portfolio. Geographically, it operates in the region of North America, United Kingdom, Israel, and other European countries and Rest of the World and derives the majority of its income from North American region.