Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/77.5K
Div / Yield
0.37/1.37%
52 Wk
24.3 - 38.32
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
49.33
Open
-
P/E
35.97
EPS
0.24
Shares
54.8M
Outstanding
Sapiens International Corp NV is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with an emerging focus on the financial services sector. The company offers software, solutions and professional services for property & casualty (P&C); reinsurance; life, pension & annuity (L&A); workers' compensation (WC); medical professional liability (MPL); financial & compliance (F&C); and decision modelling for both insurance and financial markets. The group also provides services for project delivery and implementation services, for its Software Solutions portfolio. Geographically, it operates in the region of North America, United Kingdom, Israel, and other European countries and Rest of the World and derives the majority of its income from North American region.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3000.320 0.0200
REV120.480M119.225M-1.255M

Analyst Ratings

Sapiens Intl Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sapiens Intl Corp (SPNS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sapiens Intl Corp's (SPNS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sapiens Intl Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Sapiens Intl Corp (SPNS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) was reported by Citigroup on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting SPNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.19% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sapiens Intl Corp (SPNS)?

A

The stock price for Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) is $26.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sapiens Intl Corp (SPNS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 11, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 26, 2021.

Q

When is Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ:SPNS) reporting earnings?

A

Sapiens Intl Corp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Sapiens Intl Corp (SPNS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sapiens Intl Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Sapiens Intl Corp (SPNS) operate in?

A

Sapiens Intl Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.