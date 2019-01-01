QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Crown Holdings is one of the world's largest producers of metal packaging. The company manufactures beverage cans, metal food cans, and closures as well as aerosol cans. With the purchase of Signode, the company also has a presence in a wide variety of protective transport packaging. Although it's headquartered in the United States, the vast majority of Crown's sales come from its operations in Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5401.660 0.1200
REV2.790B3.054B264.000M

Crown Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crown Holdings (CCK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Crown Holdings's (CCK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Crown Holdings (CCK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) was reported by BMO Capital on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 140.00 expecting CCK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.01% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Crown Holdings (CCK)?

A

The stock price for Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) is $120.68 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Crown Holdings (CCK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 10, 2021.

Q

When is Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) reporting earnings?

A

Crown Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Crown Holdings (CCK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crown Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Crown Holdings (CCK) operate in?

A

Crown Holdings is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.