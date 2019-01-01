QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
99.49 - 101.28
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
92.64 - 120.68
Mkt Cap
16.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
99.49
P/E
25.53
EPS
1.1
Shares
161M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 4:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 5:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 4:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 5:38AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 12:22PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 3:01PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Akamai operates a content delivery network, or CDN, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,000 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. Its customers generally include media companies, which stream video content or make video games available for download, and other enterprises that run interactive or high-traffic websites, such as e-commerce firms and financial institutions. Akamai also has a significant security business, which is integrated with its core web and media businesses to protect its customers from cyber threats.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4201.490 0.0700
REV899.260M905.358M6.098M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Akamai Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Akamai Technologies (AKAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Akamai Technologies's (AKAM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Akamai Technologies (AKAM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) was reported by Citigroup on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting AKAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.43% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Akamai Technologies (AKAM)?

A

The stock price for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) is $100.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akamai Technologies (AKAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Akamai Technologies.

Q

When is Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) reporting earnings?

A

Akamai Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Akamai Technologies (AKAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akamai Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Akamai Technologies (AKAM) operate in?

A

Akamai Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.