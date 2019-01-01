|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.420
|1.490
|0.0700
|REV
|899.260M
|905.358M
|6.098M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Akamai Technologies’s space includes: Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT), VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY).
The latest price target for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) was reported by Citigroup on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting AKAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.43% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) is $100.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Akamai Technologies.
Akamai Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Akamai Technologies.
Akamai Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.