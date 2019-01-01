QQQ
Range
7.81 - 8.48
Vol / Avg.
359.6K/865.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.09 - 33.36
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
190.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Vtex provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It generates maximum revenues from Brazil followed by Latin America and the rest of the world.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090-0.056 0.0340
REV36.430M37.116M686.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vtex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vtex (VTEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vtex's (VTEX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vtex (VTEX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting VTEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.69% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vtex (VTEX)?

A

The stock price for Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) is $8.02 last updated Today at 4:05:28 PM.

Q

Does Vtex (VTEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vtex.

Q

When is Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) reporting earnings?

A

Vtex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Vtex (VTEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vtex.

Q

What sector and industry does Vtex (VTEX) operate in?

A

Vtex is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.