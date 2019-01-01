|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.090
|-0.056
|0.0340
|REV
|36.430M
|37.116M
|686.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vtex’s space includes: ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO).
The latest price target for Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting VTEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.69% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) is $8.02 last updated Today at 4:05:28 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vtex.
Vtex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vtex.
Vtex is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.