|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.080
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25
|REV
|108.600M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ranpak Holdings’s space includes: WestRock (NYSE:WRK), Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT), Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) and Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).
The latest price target for Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) was reported by Goldman Sachs on August 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting PACK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.03% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) is $26.44 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Ranpak Holdings.
Ranpak Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ranpak Holdings.
Ranpak Holdings is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.