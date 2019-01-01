QQQ
Range
23.94 - 26.53
Vol / Avg.
616.2K/498.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.63 - 42.97
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.13
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
81.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Ranpak Holdings Corp is a provider of environmentally sustainable, systems-based, product protection solutions for e-Commerce and industrial supply chains. The company offers a full suite of protective packaging systems and paper consumables. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe/Asia.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.080

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV108.600M

Ranpak Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ranpak Holdings (PACK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ranpak Holdings's (PACK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ranpak Holdings (PACK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) was reported by Goldman Sachs on August 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting PACK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.03% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ranpak Holdings (PACK)?

A

The stock price for Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) is $26.44 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Ranpak Holdings (PACK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ranpak Holdings.

Q

When is Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) reporting earnings?

A

Ranpak Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Ranpak Holdings (PACK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ranpak Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Ranpak Holdings (PACK) operate in?

A

Ranpak Holdings is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.