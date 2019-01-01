QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Super Group (SGHC) Ltd is the holding company for global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering.

Super Group (SGHC) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE: SGHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Super Group (SGHC)'s (SGHC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Super Group (SGHC)

Q

Current Stock Price for Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)?

A

The stock price for Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE: SGHC) is $7.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Super Group (SGHC).

Q

When is Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) reporting earnings?

A

Super Group (SGHC)’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 1, 2022.

Q

Is Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Super Group (SGHC).

Q

What sector and industry does Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) operate in?

A

Super Group (SGHC) is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.